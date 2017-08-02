Emma Roberts returning to 'American Horror Story'

Actress Emma Roberts has joined the cast of the new season of American Horror Story titled Cult.

Roberts is the latest AHS alum and member of the Ryan Murphy repertory to be cast in Cult, which marks the seventh season of the FX franchise.

American Horror Story creator Murphy announced the news of Roberts' return on Instagram, writing, “Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action.”

Roberts posted the same photo on her Instagram with the caption: “I've joined #ahscult will you?”

In the photo, Roberts is sporting darker-coloured hair and is wearing a beige trench coat over a white outfit with a very large knife in hand.

The cast of American Horror Story: Cult is shaping up, but little is known about the plot, other than the season somehow being inspired by the 2016 presidential election.

Along with Roberts, returning AHS actors include Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Newcomers include Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Lena Dunham.