Ellen Pompeo to make directorial debut

After starring in Grey's Anatomy for 13 years, actor Ellen Pompeo is finally following in the footsteps of several of her co-stars by directing an episode of the ABC medical drama.

Pompeo, who has toplined the Shonda Rhimes soap as Dr Meredith Grey for more than 280 episodes, will step behind the camera for the first time in February.

The episode will air later this year as part of Grey's Anatomy 13th season. An airdate has yet to be determined, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grey's episode not only marks Pompeo's first time helming the series in which she stars, but it's also her first time directing ever.

Pompeo joins fellow Grey's co-stars Kevin McKidd (Owen) and Chandra Wilson (Bailey), who each directed multiple episodes of the drama from Rhimes and Shondaland partner Betsy Beers.

Grey's executive producer and recurring star Debbie Allen (Catherine) also has been a frequent director as well, as has Tom Verica, who has frequently pulled double duty helming Scandal while recurring on How to Get Away With Murder

For Pompeo, the decision to direct comes as she has established herself as an active developer for Grey's producers ABC Studios.

The actress has an overall deal with the studio for her Calamity Jane production company and has sold multiple projects to broadcast and cable networks.