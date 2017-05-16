  1. Home
  2. Hollywood

Efron to play one of the world's most notorious serial killers

  • PTI

    PTI | Los Angeles

    May 16, 2017 | 06:36 PM
Zac Efron, Ted Bundy, Serial killer, Joe Berlinger

Zac Efron (PHOTO: Facebook)

Actor Zac Efron has been cast as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming psychological thriller.

Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger will helm the film, which will be told from the perspective of Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael Werwie has written the script for the project.

Nicolas Chartier and Ara Keshishian are producing via Voltage along with Michael Costigan. Efron's Ninjas Runnin' Wild banner will also produce alongside Michael Simkin and Jason Barrett.

Efron, 29, will next be seen in the upcoming musical The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Mumbai Indians outshine Rising Pune Supergiant to qualify for the IPL 2017 final?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.