Ed Sheeran wants to work with Rihanna

Singer Ed Sheeran says he wants Rihanna to record a version of his hit track Shape of You.

The 26-year-old singer said it would be cool to work with Rihanna, reported Female First.

"I would love that, I think she's great... She's super fun too, every now and then you see Instagram photos of her doing really wild stuff she looks like she's fun," Sheeran said.

The Castle On the Hill hitmaker also expressed his desire to collaborate with pop duo and former X Factor contestants Jedward, aka twins John and Edward Grimes.

