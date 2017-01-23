  1. Home
  2. Hollywood

Ed Sheeran wants to work with Rihanna

  • PTI

    PTI

    February 22, 2017 | 12:20 PM

Singer Ed Sheeran (Photo: Twitter)

Singer Ed Sheeran says he wants Rihanna to record a version of his hit track Shape of You.

The 26-year-old singer said it would be cool to work with Rihanna, reported Female First.

"I would love that, I think she's great... She's super fun too, every now and then you see Instagram photos of her doing really wild stuff she looks like she's fun," Sheeran said.

The Castle On the Hill hitmaker also expressed his desire to collaborate with pop duo and former X Factor contestants Jedward, aka twins John and Edward Grimes.
 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Jio retain its customers after March 31 by promising 20% more data than others?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.