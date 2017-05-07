EastEnders legend Barbara Windsor vows 'never' to fully retire

Veteran star Barbara Windsor, who is nearing her 80th birthday, may have said goodbye to her iconic character Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders last year, but the actress has no plans to give up acting anytime soon.

Speaking to The Mirror ahead of the airing of Windsor's biopic, her husband and manager Scott Mitchell said the actress has made it clear that she will “never” fully retire from the showbiz world, reported Digital Spy.

“You try stopping her! I have asked Barbara to take things easier now in regards to acting and charity work in her 80th year. I keep telling her she has done her apprenticeship and can ease up and enjoy life a bit more.

“But she made it clear in no uncertain terms that she will never fully retire and always be open to considering acting offers that may come her way,” Mitchell said.

Announced in September last year, the drama titled “Babs”, will explore Windsor's lonely London childhood, her difficult relationship with her father and ex-husband Ronnie Knight, as well as her breakthrough role in the Carry On series of films.