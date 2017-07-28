Dylan O'Brien might not be part of 'Teen Wolf' revival

Actor Dylan O'Brien will probably not return for the "potential" revival of popular TV series "Teen Wolf".

The talks around the revival of "Teen Wolf" after the end of the current series are on. The star cast of the original show is expected to be part of the show. But O'Brien, who plays Stiles, says he doesn't see himself in the picture, reports etonline.com.

"I haven't heard anything about this, but I can guarantee you I probably won't be in it," said the 25-year-old actor.

O'Brien also shared that his return in the final 10 episodes of "Teen Wolf" wasn't meant to happen originally.

He said: "(It was) really important to me (he said of his return). That was not the plan, either. I wasn't originally able to be a part of the last 10 (episodes) at all, nor was I contracted to be."

"It was cool that we were able to find space of a couple weeks where I was home and I could go be a part of a few episodes, so I was glad to be able to do i‘ 'cause'I've been with the show since the beginning obviously,"'O'Brien added.

The show went live in 2011. The sixth and final season of the show is aired in India on AXN.