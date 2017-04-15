Dwayne Johnson unveils plot details of 'Rampage'

Actor Dwayne Johnson, who is filming for Brad Peyton's directorial Rampage, has revealed the movie's details.

The filming of Rampage has been underway since last week in Atlanta.

Johnson shared some details about the upcoming film adaptation of the classic arcade game on his Instagram account on April 30.

Accompanied by a workout photo of himself, he posted: "Good to finally have boots on the ground here in Georgia for production of 'Rampage'. I head up an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda. My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named, George.

"Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility and violent aggression is off the charts. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world.

"George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them.

"We have the best VFX monster making team (WETA) on the planet. Our actors and crew have been working very hard to raise the monster genre bar. As always, let's have some fun. Let's shoot," the 44-year-old added.

"Rampage" also features Naomie Harris, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Actor Malin Akerman has joined the cast as the villain who infects the gorilla, alligator and wolf with the serum that will cause rapid growth and induced rage.

The movie is set release next year.