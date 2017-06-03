Disick wants Kourtney back in his life

Reality TV personality Scott Disick still wants to rekindle his romance with former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick, 34, has been linked to various women, including actress Bella Thorne, over the last few months. But according to a source, he is still in love with Kourtney, reports people.com.

"In his ideal world, he would still be with Kourtney. He wants her back, but he just isn't taking the steps needed to make that happen," the source said.

Together, the former couple has three children -- Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Disick's relationship with Kourtney "is pretty fractured right now" following his wild antics of late, the source added.

"Scott is really sad about it, and it's part of why he's lashing out."