Discrimination is happening in Hollywood: Jessica Chastain

Actress Jessica Chastain has said Hollywood is still not free from discrimination and feels a lot more needs to be done for women in the industry.

The 40-year-old actress said there is a staggering percentage of male filmmakers in comparison with barely seven per cent women, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“A lot of people in this industry are shocked by the (Trump) administration and things that have been said, the divisiveness that's been created. Well [is this industry] so different?

”Ninety-three percent of filmmakers are men and only seven percent are women, and three percent of DPs are female. It clearly shows there is discrimination happening. Talk is cheap. But what are you actually doing to move the needle?” Chastain said on the sidelines of 70th Cannes Film Festival.

The Martian actress is on the jury panel of the film extravaganza.