Diane Keaton to be honored with AFI lifetime achievement award

Veteran actress Diane Keaton will be honoured with American Film Institute's lifetime achievement award next month.

The Oscar-winning Annie Hall actress will accept the honour at a gala event on June 8 here, reported Variety.

“Diane Keaton is one of the most beloved leading ladies of American film. Peerless in her mastery of both comedy and drama, she has won the world's heart time and again by creating characters of both great strength and vulnerability.

“Her career as a director and producer is even further evidence of her passion for the art form and her seemingly boundless talents,” chair of the AFI Board of Trustees Howard Stringer said of Keaton.

Other recent lifetime achievement award winners include Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas and Al Pacino.