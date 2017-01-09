Dev Patel writing screenplay based on Hindu mythology

Actor Dev Patel says he is working on a screenplay based on Hindu mythology.

The Lion actor said he is writing a "hyper-modern" action film which he sees as an "anthem for youth," reported Female First.

"I'm writing a hyper-modern action film, based on 5,000-year-old Hindu mythology, set in a heightened Bombay - an anthem for youth," Patel said.

The 26-year-old actor, who has not studied acting, said he has polished his craft from working with "great directors" and co-stars such as Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Nicole Kidman.

"(My co-stars) have a curiosity about life, a sense of humour and emotional reserve. I never went to acting school.

Everything I've learned, I've learned from great directors and my co-stars.

"Acting is about honesty. When I began, I was trying to squeeze as much emotion out of roles as I could and get big laughs. Now it's about doing less, cutting away the fat," he said.