Depp suffers from spending disorder?

Actor Johnny Depp is suffering from "compulsive spending disorder" and may need to be medically examined, according to latest court claims from his former management company.

The legal documents, filed by Joel and Robert Mandel of the Mandel Co on Monday, claim that Depp's "ultra-extravagant lifestyle" cost $2 million a month, "which he simply could not afford", before he fired the Management Group in March 2016, reports variety.com.

The firm "did everything possible to protect Depp from his own irresponsible and profligate spending", according to the lawsuit.

Depp is said to have spent more than $75 million to acquire and improve on 14 residences -- including a chain of islands in the Bahamas, multiple houses in Hollywood and a 45-acre chateau in the South of France.

"In retrospect, it appears that Depp may suffer from a compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this action through a mental examination," wrote attorney Michael Kump in the complaint.

In January, Depp had sued his former management company for fraud.

