DeGeneres thinks Dev Patel should be named sexiest man

Popular American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres thinks Indian origin British actor Dev Patel should be named the sexiest man alive.

He appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday to promote his film "Lion", and DeGeneres encouraged him to start a campaign for "Sexiest Man Alive", reports etonline.com.

"Because you look so good, and people are saying you look buff and everything, I had this made for you..." said DeGeneres before presenting the 26-year-old actor with a fake magazine cover of him as People's annual hot man honouree.

"You can hand this out ... It'll help your career!"

Patel responded: "I'll give it to my mom, and she'll put it at the entrance to her house."

"This is very awkward," the actor added, leading DeGeneres to quip: "You don't understand Hollywood."