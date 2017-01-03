Deepika Padukone’s much anticipated Hollywood debut ‘xXx: The Return of Xander cage’ is all set to release in India on January 14, 2017.

Deepika, who has started with the promotions of the film with Vin Diesel in all key international markets had suggested Vin Diesel to visit India for the promotions of the movie.

Confirming his arrival, Deepika posted a tweet in HindiI on Tuesday for Vin Diesel. In the tweet, she wrote, "विन, इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को! हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार!"



Vin Diesel, who has already ruled Indian hearts with his top-grossing flick ‘Fast and Furious’ opposite Paul Walker, is all set to expand his fan base in India with his next ‘xXx: The Return of Xander cage’.



Deepika plays a huntress in the movie and her rapport with Vin Diesel has been instrumental in giving rise to umpteen anticipation. The film is also said to release in India before any other country.

Directed by DJ Caruso, the action thriller is a sequel to the 2002 film 'xXx' and '2005 film xXx: State of the Union'.