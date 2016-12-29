Debbie Reynolds died of intercerebral haemorrhage

Late actress Debbie Reynolds died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain, according to her death certificate.

When Reynolds passed away at the age of 84 on December 28, her son Todd Fisher only said that his mother died due to stress and a broken heart as her daughter and actress Carrie Fisher had died just a day before.

However, according to her death certificate, Reynolds passed away from an intercerebral haemorrhage or a fatal stroke, reports tmz.com.

Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles. She was rushed to UCLA Medical Center and was treated for four days before passing away on December 27 at the age of 60.