David Oyelowo to star in 'Arc of Justice'

  • PTI

    PTI | Los Angeles

    May 9, 2017 | 06:48 PM
Russell Crowe (PHOTO: Facebook)

Actor David Oyelowo is set to star in court room drama Arc of Justice.

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe is also in talks to co-star with Oyelowo for the Mark Gordon Company, reported Variety.

Based on Kevin Boyle's book “Arc of Justice: A Saga of Race, Civil Rights, and Murder in the Jazz Age,” the true story centers on a racial incident in 1925 Detroit that put African American doctor Ossian Sweet (Oyelowo) on the stand for murder.

Max Borenstein and Rodney Barnes have penned the script, while Narcos director Jose Padilha is helming the movie.

