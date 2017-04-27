David Fincher close to join 'World War Z 2' as director

Filmmaker David Fincher is in final talks to helm the World War Z sequel starring Brad Pitt.

The development comes after Jim Gianopulos joined as the new CEO of the Paramount Pictures, reported Variety.

While Gianopulos has not officially greenlit the movie yet, he is expected to do so in the coming weeks.

According to the sources production would probably begin in the first quarter of 2018.

If the deal is finalised, it would mark a big milestone in the long development process that started last summer. Pitt met with a handful of directors but nothing materialised until he decided to reach out to Fincher.

The actor-director duo's reunion on World War Z would mark their fourth film together, having previously worked on Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.