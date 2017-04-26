Dave Bautista wants Daniel Craig to return as James Bond

Dave Bautista says he is eagerly waiting for Daniel Craig to reprise his role as 007 agent so that the wrestler-turned-actor could also make a comeback to the popular spy film series.

Bautista, 48, starred opposite Craig in the last James Bond movie Spectre, in which he played the villainous henchman Mr Hinx.

The former wrestler says he is hopeful the “Skyfall” actor will sign up for “Bond 25”, reported Femalefirst.

When asked if he would like to reprise his part, Bautista says, “Yeah! Believe me we're talking about it a lot. We're waiting at home with our fingers crossed.

“We're waiting for the news to see if Daniel will sign up for Bond 25, because then there's a chance that Hinx will come back.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that producer Barbara Broccoli has convinced Craig to star in another Bond movie, after they successfully worked together on an off-Broadway production of William Shakespeare's Othello.

To which Bautista says, “I'm reading the rumours just like everyone else.”

Craig, who has played James Bond in four films, had previously expressed a desire to hang his boots as the fictional spy.