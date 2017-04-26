  1. Home
  2. Hollywood

Dave Bautista wants Daniel Craig to return as James Bond

  • PTI

    PTI | London

    April 26, 2017 | 04:31 PM
Dave Bautista, Daniel Craig, Spectre, Bond 25, James Bond

Daniel Craig (PHOTO: Facebook)

Dave Bautista says he is eagerly waiting for Daniel Craig to reprise his role as 007 agent so that the wrestler-turned-actor could also make a comeback to the popular spy film series.

Bautista, 48, starred opposite Craig in the last James Bond movie Spectre, in which he played the villainous henchman Mr Hinx.

The former wrestler says he is hopeful the “Skyfall” actor will sign up for “Bond 25”, reported Femalefirst.

When asked if he would like to reprise his part, Bautista says, “Yeah! Believe me we're talking about it a lot. We're waiting at home with our fingers crossed.

“We're waiting for the news to see if Daniel will sign up for Bond 25, because then there's a chance that Hinx will come back.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that producer Barbara Broccoli has convinced Craig to star in another Bond movie, after they successfully worked together on an off-Broadway production of William Shakespeare's Othello.

To which Bautista says, “I'm reading the rumours just like everyone else.”

Craig, who has played James Bond in four films, had previously expressed a desire to hang his boots as the fictional spy.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Rising Pune Supergiant continue winning momentum when they host Kolkata Knight Riders?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.