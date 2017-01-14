  1. Home
Cumberbatch's body double to play Dr Strange in 'Avengers'

  • IANS

    IANS | Los Angeles

    January 14, 2017 | 10:48 AM
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo: Facebook)

Broadway actor Aaron Lazar has been hired to play body double of "Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch. He will be standing in for the actor as Doctor Strange in "Avengers: Infinity War" for filming in Georgia due to scheduling conflicts.

Cumberbatch will reshoot all the scenes in which Dr Strange's face can be seen as well as recording all the dialogues, reports pagesix.com. 

"They are not digitally superimposing Cumberbatch onto another actor's performance," a source from Disney said. 

Cumberbatch plays a surgeon-turned-sorcerer vested with powerful magical powers and skills in "Doctor Strange". He will be back as the sorcerer in the third "Avengers" movie. 

It is not yet known how big a role Dr Strange will have in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ensemble film.

Lazar, whose credits include "Les Misérables" and "The Last Ship", is currently busy playing Thomas Edison in "The Current War".

