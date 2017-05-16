Colin Firth to star in 'Benjamin's Crossing'

Oscar-winner Colin Firth is set to star in political thriller Benjamin's Crossing, based on Jay Parini's novel of the same name.

The 56-year-old actor will play Walter Benjamin, the real life Jewish philosopher who made a daring escape from Nazi- occupied Europe through the Pyrenees Mountains in 1940, reported Deadline.

Production is set to go in the fall of 2017.

The film, to be helmed by Pat O'Connor, will mark the reunion of Firth with the director, who has worked with him in A Month In The Country.

Benjamin's Crossing is being produced by Carl Effenson of Artimage Entertainment, Sally Jo Effenson of Joule Films, and Lucas Jarach along with Fortitude's Robert Ogden Barnum and Nadine de Barros.