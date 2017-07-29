Clooney to sue paparazzi for taking 'illegal' images of twins

Actor George Clooney is planning to sue paparazzi for taking illegal photographs of his newborn twins -- Ella and Alexander -- during their vacation in Italy.



A French magazine published the images of George and his wife Amal holding their children at their estate in Lake Como.



"The very first pictures of the twins in the arms of their parents. Do not miss all our exclusive photos," the cover of the magazine read.



"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake -- the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," George said in a statement.



The statement added: "The safety of our children demands it."



In response to George's statement, a representative for the French magazine told said: "George and Amal Clooney have been very public personalities for the last few years. Their wedding in Venice, in September 2014, was a very mediatic event; the pictures of them smiling to the public were seen all around the world. The birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, had also been commented a lot, by themselves and their families."



The representative added: "The images published in Voici this Friday are a response to a public demand. People love George Clooney and have been following his life story for years now. Those pictures do not put in danger Mr. Clooney, his wife or their kids."