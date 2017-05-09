Clooney's birthday cake in shape of tequila bar

Actor George Clooney's wife and lawyer Amal Clooney surprised him with a cake in the shape of a tequila bar for his 56th birthday.

The Money Monster actor, who turned a year older on May 6, was "totally surprised" after his friends former supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber came to London to celebrate the occasion, reports usmagazine.com.

The cake featured palm trees, sand and small bottles of booze, to resemble the Mexican-themed bar the couple have in their home in Mexico.

George's business associate Gerber, who was also celebrating his birthday, shared on Instagram a photograph of himself and George standing in front of the cake.

He captioned it: "Celebrating our birthdays Casamigos style. Thanks for the cook cake Amal. House of friends."

"Amal had this great cake made replicating the Casamigos tequila bar from their houses in Mexico. She set it all up and Rande and Cindy surprise him when he got home. George was totally surprised. Amal had everyone come for dinner and drink Casamigos," said a source.

George had set up his tequila brand Casamigos with Gerber in 2013.