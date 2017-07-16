Christopher Nolan loves 'La La Land'

Science-fiction is his forte, but when it comes to watching movies, filmmaker Christopher Nolan has an inclination towards romantic musicals like "La La Land".



"I went back to see that (La La Land) a couple of times.



I enjoyed that tremendously. I saw that three times myself," Nolan says.



The 46-year-old director, who is currently geared up for the release of his film "Dunkirk", says his tastes have become a bit more mainstream since having kids, reported Entertainment Weekly.



"Funnily enough, studio executives always talk about what form of entertainment are you giving people. People have paid for a babysitter. Do they really want the guy to die at the end? That's very true when you have kids, so your tastes do tend to go more mainstream in that period because you want some sort of guarantee of entertainment," he says.