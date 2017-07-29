Christopher Nolan banned chairs, water bottles on 'Dunkirk' set

Actor Mark Rylance says that he and his co-stars Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles and Tom Hardy were not allowed chairs and water bottles on the set of Dunkirk.



Rylance says Nolan has various idiosyncrasies as a director.



"Very much so; he's very particular about using film and everything being real in front of the camera, so there were a lot of old techniques used in this film to make it look real. The flames on the water and men swimming in them; he really wants to minimize the amount of post-production and CGI stuff," Rylance told independent.co.uk.



"He does things like he doesn't like having chairs on set for actors or bottles of water, he's very particular," he added.



Further talking why Nolan banned chairs and water bottles, Rylance's co-star Barry Keoghan said: "They're distractions -- the noise of (the bottles), they're like toys almost, playing around with toys. (The lack of chairs, meanwhile) keeps you on your toes, literally."

