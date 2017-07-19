Chloe Ferry branded as 'an absolute psycho' by ex

Reality TV star Chloe Ferrys former boyfriend Sam Scott has branded her as an absolute psycho.



The "Geordie Shore" star is set to come face to face with two of her former boyfriends on TV show "Ex On The Beach".



"My ex is Chloe Ferry -- that girl is an absolute psycho. Our relationship was up and down throughout the six months," Scott told MTV Online, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Scott revealed that what he found most difficult during his relationship with Ferry was that she lived with Marty McKenna, who she has also been romantically linked to during her time on "Geordie Shore".



Speaking about the reasons for the break-up, Scott said: "It's super hard being with somebody that's on ‘Geordie Shore' and lives with their ex-boyfriend."