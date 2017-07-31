Chester Bennington laid to rest in private funeral

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was laid to rest in a private service.



The funeral took place on Saturday in Rancho Paolo Verdes, California.



Over 200 of Bennington's close friends and family were in attendence.



All guests were provided with a yellow wristband and a pass with Bennington's picture on it - similar to the type of admission items VIP fans would receive at a concert.



Austin Carlile - the former lead singer of the band Of Mice and Men - posted a photograph of the passes on Instagram.



In the photograph, the back of the guest pass has an image of Bennington singing into a crowd that is illuminated by the light from the cell phones of concertgoers.



"The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything," Carlile wrote.



Bennington was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20. On July 24, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed that Bennington died of suicide by hanging.