Charlize Theron has taken a 'dip in the lady pond'

Actress Charlize Theron has revealed that she has had sexual relations with women during her younger years.



Theron, who stars in an X-rated lesbian love scene in new movie Atomic Blonde, says bisexual sex is not represented enough in films, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



During an appearance on TV show Watch What Happens Live, Theron was asked if she ever "took a dip in the lady pond?"



She replied: "Ooh. When I was younger, yes. When you're young, you're exploring it all. But, it was pretty clear that I really like dudes."



The 41-year-old later said it was important for her "Atomic Blonde" character to be bisexual.



"Why not? It should be normalised by now. It's something not represented enough in cinema," she said.