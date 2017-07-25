Charlize Theron doesn't want a celebrity boyfriend

Actress Charlize Theron says she does not want to date a famous person.



The Atomic Blonde actress, who has previously dated actors Stuart Townsend and Sean Penn, may be keen to date someone from outside Hollywood, but says it can be tough to meet people from outside the industry, reported Femalefirst.



"I hope not to. I really hope to meet somebody out of this business. It's hard though, it's tough," Theron says.



The 41-year-old actress also laughs off recent speculation linking her with Halle Berry's former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, insisting they have only briefly met once.



"No! I've never met him. I met him for like three seconds, like, passing I was just like, 'Hi!' because our kids go to the same school," she says.