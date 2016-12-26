Celebs mourn death of George Michael

What an irony. He sang Last Christmas... and he passed away this Christmas. George Michael, the British pop superstar who rose to fame with WHAM!-A musical duo formed by George and Andrew Ridgeley died on Monday. He was 53.

The singer opted for a solo career which was followed by a lot of controversies and chart-topping hits. As soon as the news of his death was out, his fans, musicians and actors trolled Twitter.

”I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.” – Elton John, on Instagram. Elton John and George Michael sang the song “Don’t let the sun go down on me” which became a hit in the UK and the US.

Andrew Ridgeley took to Twitter to express his grief for his groupmate “Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved.” Yog stands for”Yours Only George”.

“RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us#georgemichael” - Bryan Adams on Twitter.

“Such sad news to hear on Christmas. Lost another great today. A legend & icon. My prayers to his family & loved ones. #RIP#GeorgeMichael”- Paris Hilton on Twitter.

“I am utterly devastated. I just cannot.Not#GeorgeMichael too. Complex, brilliant, loved so much by so many. Hope you are at peace now.”- Beverly Knight on Twitter