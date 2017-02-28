Casey Affleck to be honoured at Czech festival

Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck is set to receive the Festival Presidents Award at the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The festival, which will be held from June 30 to July 8, announced it on Monday. The award is a special honour given by the Czech festival to an actor, director or producer who is considered to have contributed in a fundamental way to the development of contemporary world cinema, reports variety.com.

Affleck, who won the Academy Award this year for his leading role in Manchester by the Sea, will introduce a screening of David Lowery's A Ghost Story" at the festival, in which he stars.

"We regard Casey Affleck as one of the most intriguing actors in contemporary American film," said Jirí Bartoška, president of the festival.

"We are very glad (he) is accepting the Karlovy Vary President's Award and will present A Ghost Story at our 52nd edition."