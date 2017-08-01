Casey Affleck\'s wife files for divorce

Casey Affleck's wife, Summer Phoenix, has filed for divorce from the actor after they publicly announced their split in March last year.



The 38-year-old actress-model, who shares sons Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9, with Affleck, has asked for joint physical and legal custody of their children, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.



Phoenix has also demanded spousal support.



The couple separated in November 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They were last seen at a public event together in 2014.



Affleck, 40, and Phoenix started dating in 2000 and welcomed their first child in 2004 before their marriage in 2006.