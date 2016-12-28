Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds to be buried together

Actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, who died one day apart, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.

Reynolds' son Todd Fisher said the actresses will be buried together at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of celebrities like Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace and Bette Davis, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The family, which is grappling with the double loss, is yet to set a date for the funeral but it will be a private affair.

A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalised.

Fisher, best known to her fans as Princess Leia from 'Star Wars', died Tuesday at age 60 after going into cardiac arrest while on an airplane on Friday.

On Wednesday afternoon, her 84-year-old mother was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke. She died that night.

Todd said the stress of Carrie's death the day before was too much for his mother to take.

"She said, 'I want to be with Carrie'. And then she was gone," Todd said.