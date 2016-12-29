Carrie Fisher cremated

"Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher has reportedly been cremated ahead of a private memorial for her.

The news of her cremation was claimed in a report on Thursday.

According to Entertainment Tonight, some of Fisher's ashes will be buried alongside those of her mother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away on December 28, 2016 - a day after her daughter died.

Reynolds will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills on Friday.

TMZ reported that Fisher stated in her will that she wanted to be cremated, but Reynolds wanted her body to be buried.

In addition to a private memorial for friends and family, a public service will be held at a later date. Actress Meryl Streep has been reportedly tapped to speak at the tribute.