Carmen Electra seeks restraining order

Glamour model Carmen Electra is seeking a restraining order against a man she found sitting outside her house who reportedly thinks they are engaged.

The 45-year-old actress was previously granted a temporary order against Daniel Lablanc that required him to stay at least 100 yards away from her, but it expired on July 7 so she is now seeking to have indefinite protection.



The former Baywatch star saw the man sitting in his car outside her house in June and after a while, she grew worried so called police.



Officers took Lablanc into custody for mental evaluation, and documents obtained by the website state the man's friends claim he has anger issues and frequently got annoyed when anyone attempted to convince him that Carmen is not his fiance.

Meanwhile, Electra previously confessed she would love to date an "intelligent" man.