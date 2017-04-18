Caitlyn Jenner stayed in her house for six years

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner says that she was housebound for six years as she struggled to come to terms with her gender issues.

The 67-year-old, who was formerly known as Bruce before undergoing gender reassignment surgery, has revealed that the six years were the worst in her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Through the 1980s I really struggled, there are six years in there that I go over in the book, they were probably the worst years of my life. I basically stayed in my house for six years, I didn't fit in anywhere. I didn't belong anywhere," Caitlyn, who is releasing her memoir The Secrets Of My Life, said on the TV show Lorraine.

Caitlyn emerged from her depression before she turned 40 because she realised she needed to live her life regardless of her gender and soon after, she met her future wife Kris Kardashian.

"I thought that I was going to transition before I was 40. I got to 39 and couldn't go further, you know it wasn't time.

"Three or four months later, Kris! I was open with her, now did I downplay it some. I'm sure I did. Because I had gone through hell for six years. I loved her ... of course she was aware. I thought we could deal," she said.

The couple divorced in 2015 after Caitlyn's transition.

