'Bumblebee' to release in December 2018

The Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee, which will reportedly feature John Cena, will release on December 21 next year.



As Bumblebee began production on Monday in California, Cena has officially joined the cast, according to hollywoodreporter.com.



The WWE star has nabbed a lead role in the film which features a young cast, including Jorge Lendeborg and Jason Drucker.



Travis Knight is directing it from a script by Christina Hodson.



The film, also starring Hailee Steinfeld, will be up against Aquaman and another yet untitled film from Fox and James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment.



While the animated Spider-Man movie will also release a week before Bumblebee, Mary Poppins Returns will open in theaters five days after the film premieres.