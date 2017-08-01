Brolin will be epic as Cable in 'Deadpool 2': Ryan Reynolds

Actor Ryan Reynolds believes the character Cable -- to be essayed by Josh Brolin -- will be "epic" in the upcoming film Deadpool 2.



Reynolds, 40, will be reprising his role as Wade Wilson and his alter ego in the upcoming film. Reynolds promised fans that they won't be disappointed by the introduction of the movie's antagonist, essayed by Brolin.



"I think it's going to be very interesting. I've spent this last week on the business end of many Josh Brolin punches. Both verbal and physical and literal... and it's going to be pretty fantastic. He's going to be epic. He's going to be an epic Cable," Reynolds told Fandango, an online entertainment portal.



Reynolds's praise comes just after the movie's director David Leitch last month said he "couldn't be happier" with the casting of Brolin.