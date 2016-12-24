Boyle feels guilty for not casting McGregor in 'The Beach'

Filmmaker Danny Boyle says he still feels guilty for casting Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Beach" over Ewan McGregor.

The director-actor duo fell out over the 2000 movie and although they are on good terms now and working on a new "Trainspotting" movie together, Boyle said he had treated his friend badly, reported Female First.



"We weren't particularly respectful towards him, way back in the day. But he's always been very, very generous. So we met and talked and I said how sorry I was, the way we had treated him. And it rebuilt from there," Boyle said.



McGregor said their friendship and working relationship has come full circle.



"I hadn't seen Danny for all those years. I haven't lived in Scotland since I was 17. He's coming back, I was coming back. There were an awful lot of parallels you might say," the actor said.