Blake Lively to star in MMA action-drama 'Bruised'

    PTI | Los Angeles

    May 16, 2017 | 04:50 PM
Actress Blake Lively is set to star in a mixed martial arts film Bruised.

The film, which centers on a single mother (to be played by Lively) working two jobs and a former MMA fighter who must return to the cage in order to keep her son, will be directed by Nick Cassavetes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The script has been written by Michelle Rosenfarb.

Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk is producing alongside Linda Gottlieb and Guymon Casady of Management 360.
Production is slated to begin in September this year.

