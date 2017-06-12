Beyonce, Jay Z hire six nannies for twins

Star couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z have reportedly hired six nannies to help look after their newborn twins Sir and Rumi.
According to OK! magazine, the singers have hired six nannies at $100,000 a year each - that's $600,000 a year in childcare, reports mirror.co.uk.
"The twins don't sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight hour shifts," a source said.
They also have two nannies looking after their eldest, five-year-old Blue Ivy.
That makes a total of eight nannies working for the family covering both day and night shifts.
Meanwhile, more details about the twins' birth have been revealed.
Rumi was first to arrive at 5:13 a.m. before Sir arrived moments later.
They were born on June 13. Beyonce shared the first few photos of the twins with the world two weeks ago.