Beyonce, Jay Z hire six nannies for twins

Star couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z have reportedly hired six nannies to help look after their newborn twins Sir and Rumi.

According to OK! magazine, the singers have hired six nannies at $100,000 a year each - that's $600,000 a year in childcare, reports mirror.co.uk.

"The twins don't sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight hour shifts," a source said.

They also have two nannies looking after their eldest, five-year-old Blue Ivy.

That makes a total of eight nannies working for the family covering both day and night shifts.

Meanwhile, more details about the twins' birth have been revealed.

Rumi was first to arrive at 5:13 a.m. before Sir arrived moments later.

They were born on June 13. Beyonce shared the first few photos of the twins with the world two weeks ago.