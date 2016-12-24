Beyonce didn't tell her dad about pregnancy

Singer Beyonce kept her dad Mathew Knowles in the dark over pregnancy.

Mathew, who teaches entertainment industry courses at Texas Southern University, said he came to know about the pregnancy after the singer posted on Instagram, reported Female First.

"I was shocked. Let me tell you what happened. I got the first text, and I was like, 'Why is this person saying congratulations?' Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He was like, 'Go to the web.' I didn't know myself," he said.

However, once he heard the news, Mathew - who used to be Beyonce's manager, quickly called his daughter and they had a "wonderful" chat.

"I was like 'B,' [and] she said, 'Hi, Dad.' I was like, 'You're OK?' Because she sounded a little tired because she's working on the Grammy performance. We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation. (But) I'm not gonna tell you all of that...

"Beyonce and I had a great conversation. I'm looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her, 'Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit'," he said.