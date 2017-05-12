Ben Kingsley to star in 'Underground'

Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley is set to star in EuropaCorp's upcoming thriller Underground.

The thriller, based on an idea by Luc Besson, will be directed by Pal Oie, whose latest film Villmark Asylum was nominated for three Amanda Awards last year, the equivalent of Norway's Oscars, reported Deadline.

The team will begin shooting in August in Budapest and Brussels.

The action revolves around two detectives investigating a wave of missing persons cases in New York City. Their search leads them deep beneath the streets into the city's underground, where they discover a secret that should never see the light of day.

Kingsley will star alongside Peter Franzen who plays King Harald Finehair in the History series Vikings and Carly Chaikin, who is a series regular on Mr Robot.