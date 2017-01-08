Ben Affleck wants to find 'comfortable suit' for Batman

Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, whose upcoming standalone Batman movie has been getting delayed for some time now, says he is facing a lot of "pressure" while working on the project as he has to play the superhero in it and direct it at the same time.

"I know what it's like to be in the suit. We'll have to modify the suit to make it a little bit easier to put on and take off," Affleck told USA Today, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"When you are in it, you can be sweating, crazy and exhausted, do your part and walk away. But when you're a director, you can't walk away. You have to be there for everybody. Chief among the challenges of doing Batman, will be finding a suit that's more comfortable," he added.

Affleck added: "Superhero movies get the level of attention that is nothing like any film I've done.

"You cast the 14th lead in these movies and the Internet goes crazy. I understand and embrace that. That's part of the pressure that comes with doing it. That's why I am not going to do it, unless I really feel confident about it.

"But when that day comes, should that day come, I'm sure that's going to be the most pressure, the most stress I have ever experienced in my professional life. There's no doubt," he added.