Ben Affleck drops out as 'The Batman' Director

Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck has announced that he would not serve as a director on the upcoming Batman standalone film The Batman.

The 44-year-old star, who is also producing the project, said he would just like to focus on his performance as the Dark Knight, reported Variety.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.

"Together with the studio (Warner Bros), I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world," Affleck said in a statement.

According to the sources, the decision was solely made based on what is best for the project and had nothing to do with the recent disappointment of Affleck's latest directing job Live by Night.

"Warner Bros fully supports Ben Affleck's decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life," the studio said a statement.

Affleck first appeared as the superhero in last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice