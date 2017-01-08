Ben Affleck doesn't want to push his children into acting

Actor Ben Affleck says he does not want to push his children into acting right now.

The 44-year-old actor says he would not want his kids to experience the "downside" of fame before they attain a suitable age, reported People magazine.

"I think it's a hard thing. I love being an actor, I got into it as a child and I wouldn't change that. But I also

wouldn't want to take my kids and push them out there before they were 18.

"If they are 18 and they want to make those choices and do that kind of thing, that's fine. But being a child actor, I just know too much of the downside of what that can be like," Affleck says.

The "Accountant" star has three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, with estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

