Bella Hadid gets new rose tattoo

Model Bella Hadid has got a new tattoo of a rose flower inked onto her arm by celebrity artist JonBoy.



The 20-year-old got inked on Monday and shared a video on Instagram of herself lying face down getting the inking, and another of the finished product, which is located near to her elbow.



"JonBoy one and only," she wrote alongside the image.



He also took to his own Instagram account to share a black and white image of Hadid's arm.



JonBoy opted to let the tattoo do the talking as he simply tagged the star in the post.



In January, Hadid had two wings inked onto her right ankle by Jon Boy.