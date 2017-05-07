Bautista thinks Marvel will regain 'Spider-Man' rights

Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista believes Marvel Studios could regain the film rights of Spider-Man, which they had sold off to Sony Pictures Entertainment in 1985.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor believes the motion picture studio, which has teamed up with Sony for the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Homecoming", could "re-acquire" the rights one day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"'Spider-Man' is the one I'm really looking forward to. I love Tom Holland. I also love that they're staying so true to the comics with this whole series and I think that's because Marvel Studios has gotten involved," Bautista said on Talk Is Jericho podcast.

"I think it was Sony who had control. And I think they're doing a partnership now, but I think they will - I don't know this for sure - but I think they're going to re-acquire Spider-Man," he added.