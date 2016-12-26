Actor Michael Fassbender says his upcoming film "Assasin's Creed" might just be the first part of a trilogy.

Fassbender, who plays present-day convict Callum Lynch and his 15th-century ancestor Aguilar, teased this might not be the last we see of Cal, reported Digital Spy.

"We had an idea of what would happen over three stories, basically, when we were starting this one. It'll be a different time zone, for sure. A different regression," the 39-year-old actor said.

In "Assassin's Creed" the ancient alliance of Assassins are committed to preventing the Knights Templar from obtaining an artifact which could be the key to man's free will.