'Arrival' director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

After Amy Adams failed to get nomination at the 2017 Oscars for her critically acclaimed performance in Arrival, the film's director Denis Villeneuve has said it was really hard for him to believe that the actress did not get any recognition at the prestigious awards.

The science fiction drama bagged eight nominations at the Academy, including best picture and director.

The 49-year-old filmmaker was thrilled to find out his nomination and that the movie had received seven more nods but was upset to see Adams not making it to the list, reported People magazine.

"It was so strange. When they announced, at one point we were like, I think, already five nominations or something like that, so we were like popping the champagne...

"When I saw that she was not (nominated), it was such a big disappointment, because she's the soul, she was my muse. I owe her everything for 'Arrival'. So when they announced my name, it was like a strange mix of emotion. A lot of joy and sadness at the same time. Very strange experience," he said.

