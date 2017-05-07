Anthony Hopkins was a dream to work with: Laura Haddock  

Actress Laura Haddock says her Transformers: The Last Knight co-star Anthony Hopkins was a "dream to work with" because he was always excited to be on set.

The 31-year-old enjoyed shooting scenes opposite the veteran actor because, despite his years of experience, he still approaches every day as if it's his first, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Anthony Hopkins was just a dream to work with because he's so playful. He approaches this job like it's his first day every day -- he's always so excited and open," Haddock told Marie Claire magazine.

The fifth instalment of the science fiction action film series, Transformers: The Last Knight is being directed by Michael Bay, with Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, and John Turturro reprising their respective roles.

The film is scheduled to release in June.